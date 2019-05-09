9mobile slashes roaming tarrif for customers on Hajj 2019

9mobile, a telecommunication network, on Monday announced that it had launched cheaper rates for its customers travelling for this year’s Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

According to Mr Adebisi Idowu, the Vice President of Marketing, 9mobile, the Hajj Roaming offer would afford pilgrims the opportunity to make and receive calls, send and receive SMS texts, and also use data at much cheaper rates while in the Holy Land.

He noted that the offer, which started on May 1, would end on Aug. 31, giving customers of 9mobile on Umrah and Hajj the opportunity to stay connected with their families, friends and loved ones.

“The offer allows them to make local calls to Saudi Arabia for as low as N45 per minute.

“The offer, which is available on Mobily and Zain networks in Saudi Arabia, also offers calls back to Nigeria at N70 per minute, while pilgrims get 200 minutes free incoming calls upon recharge of N5,000.

“With the discounted roaming offer, all customers will also enjoy SMS charges of N35 per page as well as a Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) data rate of 5kobo per 10 kilo bytes.

“Thus, in the spirit of the Holy Month of Ramadan, we felt it will be good to give our customers who are going for Hajj this value adding offer, so they can spend less on keeping in touch, and have a productive stay, ” Idowu said in a statement.

He said that, in addition to the discounted voice calls and SMS, prepaid customers would also enjoy data bundles ranging from 100MB to 1GB at very affordable prices, thereby staying connected online for 24 hours.

Idowu said that the offer was very competitive and there was no access fee applicable before one could enjoy it.