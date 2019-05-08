8th Assembly, most performing in Nigeria’s history — Dogara

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA—Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has said the outgoing 8th House of Representatives exceeded the performance of all past legislatures since independence in 1960.

He also stated that the House, under his leadership, cooperated with the executive arm of government and President Muhammadu Buhari by giving speedy consideration and passage to legislation and other requests forwarded by the president to fast-track implementation of the administration’s policies and plans.

The speaker recalled that there had been occasions when the House passed executive bills within days.

According to him, the bill to expedite Ease of Doing Business was one of those times the House rose to the occasion.

Dogara spoke in Abuja when he received the Euro Knowledge Award in recognition of his exemplary leadership.

The award was conferred on him last month in the United Kingdom’s Parliament and another one by the Federal Government for his contribution to the passage of Ease of Doing Business Bills in Nigeria.

Receiving the award, Dogara, who was represented by Chairman of the House Committee on Ethics and Privilege, Ossai Ossai (PDP, Delta), enjoined the incoming leadership of the House to take the legislature a notch higher.

He said: “We have done exceptionally well. It is on record that this has been the most productive National Assembly ever, as well as unparalleled House in the history of the House of Representatives.

“We hope that those who will take over from us will do better and be able to rededicate themselves to achieve the ideals they set out for themselves.

“For the Ease of Doing Business, anyone who thinks we have not supported government enough in the bid to create a conducive business environment to attract better investment into Nigeria should check what we have done.”

Earlier in his remarks, Chairman of the House Committee on Ethics and Privilege, Ossai Ossai (PDP, Delta), who received the awards on behalf of the speaker, stated that Dogara was found worthy of the recognition due to the impact and the kind of laws passed by the House.

On his part, Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Publicity, Abdulrazak Namdas, who also received an award on behalf of the speaker from Arewa Online Publishers Forum, said Dogara deserved commendation for greatly improving the business of the House.