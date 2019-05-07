7 killed in Plateau truck accident

Seven people reportedly lost their lives and six others seriously injured in an accident involving a truck with number plates BSA214XA and a Toyota Hiace bus, BSA453XJ, on the Hawan-Kibo-Jos Road, Tuesday evening.

It was gathered that the truck belonged to a cement company, while the bus was from God’s Time is the Best transport company in Jos.

An eyewitness, who preferred anonymity, disclosed that the brake of the truck failed and the driver lost control, crashing into the oncoming bus.

The eyewitness also said that the truck was speeding when the brake failed, resulting in the fatal incident.

Andrew Bala, the Public Education Officer of Plateau Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, who confirmed the incident, said the 13 persons involved in the accident were all adults, consisting of 10 males and three females.

The FRSC spokesman commended the timely response of FRSC personnel to the scene for rescue operations, adding that the injured were moved for immediate medical attention, while the bodies of those that died were deposited at the mortuary.

“The injured persons are currently receiving treatment at Salama Hospital, Gidan-Waya, while the bodies of those that died were deposited at the morgue of General Hospital, Kafachan, all in Kaduna State,” he said.

Mr. Bala advised motorists to drive with care and desist from speeding, particularly during this rainy season.

He also advised motorists to ensure their vehicles were in good condition before plying the highways.