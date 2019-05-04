4 new Emirates have come to stay in Kano, Ganduje boasts despite threats of protest

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje has stated that the new law that provided the creation of four additional Emirate Councils in the state is irreversible.



The governor, on May 8 signed into law, the Bill requesting for the creation of four additional first class emirate councils in Kano.

Speaking at a ceremony organized for the four newly appointed Emirs to express appreciation to the governor, held at Sani Abacha Indoor Stadium on Saturday, Ganduje said he had received the information of planed protests against the appointment by some aggrieved individuals.

He however insisted that the law has gone through all the constitutionally required processes and is irreversible.

He noted that any violent reaction against the new law would not augur well in the state as he called on residents to exercise restraint to allow peace and tranquility to reign in the state.

The governor also stressed that the idea behind the breakup of the Central Emirate was to reduce the burden of development agenda of the state to the other four emirate councils for effective delivery.

He charged the new Emirs to participate actively in the area of education, security and agricultural development in the state.

“These four Emirate Councils existed for many centuries ago. We deemed it wise to revive them in order to fast-track our development agenda.

“I charge these emirs to develop interest in the education development , agriculture and security. We want to see you going house to house to ensure every child go to school.

“We want to see you participating in the fight against insecurity because you are familiar with strangers that enter your town. You will know new faces that enter your towns and know how to tackle the security in your areas,” he said

The governor, therefore urged all the emir’s to work harmoniously towards the development of the state.

In their respective remarks, the newly appointed monarchs thanked the governor for what they called, historic appointment, restating commitment toward working in tandem to fight drug abuse, insecurity and bring about even development in the state.

The new Emirs include, Ibrahim Abubakar, the Emir of Karaye, Aminu Ado-Bayero, Emir of Bichi, Ibrahim Abdulkadir, Emir of Gaya and Tafida Ila. However, the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II was absent at the occasion.

Vanguard