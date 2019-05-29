3,000 APC members in Rivers loyal to Abe dump party for PDP

By Davies Iheamnachor

No fewer than 3,000 members of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State loyal to Chief Magnus Abe and Prince Peter Odike have dumped the party for Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The APC faithful in Ahoada East and Ahoada West Local Government Areas of the state said their decision was as a result of leadership failure in APC.

In a statement by Stephen Ezekwem, Dr Ewor Robinson, for deputy leader, Rivers State House of Assembly, and Chief Mbadiwe Ewoh read to newsmen in Port Harcourt, yesterday, on behalf of leaders of the group, Stephen Ezekwem, noted that the APC lacks the structure they expected.

Steven said the decampees were supporters of the party loyal to Chief Odike and Abe and called on other supporters to join in the move.

He said: “Our reason for leaving the party is that the entire APC leadership and structure are weak as a result of bad leadership resulting to bickering, hate speeches and an unending enmity among the party faithful.

“APC in Rivers State is now the whims and caprices of an autocrat and therefore, undemocratic.”

Ezekwem also passed a vote of confidence in Governor Nyesom Wike, said their local government areas have benefited massively from the administration.

“On the other hand, we have observed that the administration of Wike has consistently observed the tenets of democracy in all its facets. The development of the entire Rivers State is his cardinal policy. The Ekpeye people have witnessed serious capital intensive projects and appointments,” he added.