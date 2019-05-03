3 feared killed in fresh attack in Kaduna

By Ben Agande

Kaduna – Three people have been reported killed on Monday in a fresh attack on Gerti village in Jama’a Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

The incident occurred at about 8:00am when the victims, a man and his son were working on the farm.

A councillor representing Kaninkon Ward, Christopher Yakubu Philip, who confirmed the incidence to journalists in a telephone interview said armed men opened fire at them and killed three of them on the spot.

He said one person, however, escaped to the village to alert the community about the attack.

He said the community, led by soldiers, went to the farm to recover he corpses of the victims.

Philip said upon hearing news of the incident, other people who were in their farms were asked to returned home to avoid the bandits since nobody knew the direction they were going.