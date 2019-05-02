2nd term: Appoint young persons into your cabinet, group tells Okowa

By Festus Ahon

NIGER Delta Youth Movement, NDYM, Delta State chapter has appealed to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to appoint young, dynamic and ICT-savvy Deltans into his cabinet in his second tenure.

Speaking after his inauguration as chairman of the group in Delta State, Mr Monoyo Edon said the state parades vibrant youths with modern knowledge of governance from across all ethnic groups, who can serve well in government.

Edon said: “As this administration winds to an end today, we would like to urge Governor Okowa to appoint young and vibrant technocrats, who truly know the onus of their trade, to drive his cabinet and agenda.

“Delta State has enough resources to be the leading light in Nigeria in-terms of infrastructural development, manufacturing, Information and Communication Technology.”

Frowning at the practice of sacrificing qualitative governance on the altar of political compensation, he said: “The period of politicking is over. The practice where political gladiators are given sensitive appointments as compensation for their roles during electioneering must be discontinued.”

Those inaugurated with him are Mr Ogaga Isaac, Deputy Chairman; Mr. Marc Onovaye, Secretary; Mr. Tony Ndu, Public Relations Officer, PRO; Mr. Ese Gbenebode, Treasurer; Mr. Sam Ogeleza, Financial Secretary; Mr. Goldpin Alex, Welfare Officer; Felicia Chukwuma, Women Leader; Mr. Ikuni Ignatus, Organising Secretary; Mr Eghele Martins, Provost Marshal, among others.

In her remarks, member representing Warri South Constituency 1 in the Delta State House of Assembly, Mrs Shola Daibo, advised the leadership of the group to abhor tribalism.

In their separate speeches, National President of NDYM, Mr Joe Jackson, former President of the body, Chief Godspower Odenema, and Mr Monday Agbeyi, former state Secretary of the body, advised the newly-elected executive not to betray the founding tenets of the group which has united them for almost twenty years.