2023: ‘Forget Igbo Presidency, create jobs for youth’

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- THE Director General of Coal City Youth Initiative, Mr Johnpaul Anih has charged Politicians of Igbo extraction to relax the chase for Nigerian Presidency in 2023 and rather intensify efforts at creating jobs for the unemployed.

He predicted that the Igbo presidency in 2023 could be a mirage given the antecedent of the quest since return to democracy.

Mr Anih, who spoke in an interview with Vanguard said that the 2023 Igbo Presidency quest recently launched in Enugu may not yield any positive outcome owing to how South East leaders play politics of selfishness.

He said “Political betrayal that hallmarked the opinion of some notable sons of Igbo race has been a threat to the zone’s presidency since the second republic.”

Going down memory lane on how Late Dr. Alex Ekwueme failed in becoming president, Anih called on Ohanaeze Ndigbo, South East Governors and other notable sons and daughters from the zone to eschew the “sit tight syndrome of our politicians, recycling of the same set of people, family politics, politics of calumny and above all, money bag politics” from their style of politics.

Anih challenged the Igbo leaders to create massive jobs with decent remunerations for the army of unemployed Youths in the zone, so as to reduce the incidences of Crime.

“Igbo leaders should focus on how to create jobs for her inhabitants and stabilising the economy of the zone rather than chasing shadows.”

He argued that if politicians start the Igbo presidency struggle, they would not be able to finish it without betraying their brothers over a porridge of yam as is commonly obtained with the current crop of leaders in Igboland.