2019 POLLS: Stakeholders beam searchlight on judiciary

Tribunals begin sitting on 766 petitions

Why tribunal recorded zero petition in Jigawa – Gov. Badaru

WITH the conclusion of the 2019 general polls, focus has shifted to the judiciary where 77 election tribunals constituted by President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, are addressing 766 petitions.

The 766 petitions are the second highest since the return to democratic rule in 1999. The highest was in 2007 when 1,290 petitions heralded the infamous ‘’do-or-die’’ elections held that year. The winner of the 2007 presidential election, late Dr Umaru Musa Yar’Adua admitted that the election that brought him to power was flawed. Consequently, he set up the Justice Mohammed Uwais Election Reform Committee to hammer out solutions. Indeed, the Uwais panel made far-reaching recommendations that have been implemented in breach or piece meal hence the country is still mired in controversial elections.

Following the work of the Uwais’ committee, noticeable improvements were witnessed in the 2011 general elections when the number of petitions went down to 732. More improvements were recorded in 2015 as the figure further went down to 611 petitions. However, the gains of 2015 appeared to have been eroded in 2019 as the number of petitions rose to 766. The Deputy Chief Registrar at the Court of Appeal, Mrs Rabi Abdulazeez, disclosed the figure, last week.

The 766 petitions

The 766 petitions are broken down as follows: Presidential – four, Governorship – 52, Senatorial -207, House of Representatives -101 and State House of Assembly – 402 totalling 766.

Following recent and supplementary elections held last week in Lagos and other states, the figure may increase as aggrieved aspirants have 21 days after the election to file petitions.

Section 285 (5 – 8) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) provides as follows: ‘’a. An election petition shall be filed within 21 days after the date of declaration of results of the election; b. An election Tribunal shall deliver its judgement in writing within 180 days from the date of the filing of the petition; c. An appeal from a decision of the election Tribunal or court shall be heard and disposed within 60 days from the date of the delivering of the judgement of the Tribunal;

The Court in all appeals from election Tribunals may adopt the practice of first giving its decision and reserving the reasons thereto for the decision to a later date.’’

Among the 36 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, it was only Jigawa State that recorded no petitions in all the elections.

Governor of the state, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, while receiving the report of the 2019 general elections presented by the 2019 campaign council in Dutse, stated that the elections in Jigawa were very peaceful and credible hence no one is aggrieved.

According to him, the conduct of polls in Jigawa State election is best in the federation as ‘’there was no report of violence nor was election misconduct recorded from the beginning to the end of the elections.’’

He said it is a thing of joy that the election petition tribunal court went home empty handed without recording any complaints from any of the parties or candidates challenging the APC victory in the state.

Will 2019 be better than 2015?

On account of the complaints and counter-complaints of manipulation trailing the 2019 elections eyes are on the 77 panels to see what they would do. Will they uphold or reverse the elections? Will they order re-run?

According to data released by Engr Iro Gambo, director Voter Registry of the Independent National Election Commission, INEC, dated April 19, 2017, the electoral body conducted 167 elections after the 2015 electoral cycle and most of them by the Professor Yakubu Mahmood regime.

Three types of elections conducted since 2015 were: Re-run elections by court order following nullification of 80 elections; End of tenure (four governorship, and 68 Area Council, Abuja), 72; and Bye elections caused by death or resignation of lawmakers, 16.

Of this number, 123 were concluded at first ballot and 44 were inconclusive. And at the law courts, 80 of the 167 elections were nullified of which Rivers State accounted for 37 of the 80 annulled polls.

Also, of 44 polls concluded with supplementary elections, two happened in Rivers

Of the re-run election ordered by the Court of Appeal in 2015, the North-Central had 14; North-East six, North-West, one; South-East 13; South-South, 46.

And upturned elections for which certificates of return were issued by court order were as follows, North-Central, five; North-East, three; North-West, one; South-East, four; South-South, eight; and South-West, two.

Giving the high number of elections nullified since 2015, some aggrieved candidates and their supporters are hopeful of favourable verdicts at the tribunals.

Indeed, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his supporters believe they will get a favourable ruling at the tribunal, a belief that the All Progressives Congress, APC, leaders and supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari, have dismissed as baseless.

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, sitting at the Court of Appeal Headquarters, Abuja received four petitions challenging the return of President Buhari as winner of the February 23 presidential poll.

Aside the petition marked CA/PEPC/002/2019, which was entered against President Buhari by the PDP, and its candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on March 18, another petition challenging the outcome of the February 23 presidential poll, marked CA/ PEPC/001/2019, was lodged by the Presidential candidate of the Hope Democratic Party, HDP, Chief Ambrose Owuru.

Owuru secured a total of 1,663 in the presidential election.

In another petition that was registered as CA/PEPC/004/2019, the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Movement, PDM, Pastor Aminchi Habu, is asking for a fresh presidential election following the exclusion of his party’s logo on the ballot paper.

Similarly, in a petition marked CA/PEPC/003/2019, the Coalition For Change, C4C and its presidential candidate, Geff Chizee Ojinka, also urged the tribunal to nullify President Buhari’s election.

“Petitioners contend that the above election was vitiated by substantial non compliance with mandatory statutory provisions, which irregularity substantially affected the election such that the 1st Respondent (Buhari) was not entitled to be returned as the winner of the Presidential election.”