2019 polls: Politicians tried to bribe me with huge sum of money, says Oyo REC

By Ola Ajayi

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, in Oyo State, Mr Mutiu Agboke, yesterday, disclosed that politicians tried to induce him with “very huge amount of money” during the 2019 general elections noting that the greatest joy he had was when he declared the winner of the governorship election, Engr Seyi Makinde.

He said this at a symposium put together by the Lanre Oladoyinbo executives of the University of Ibadan, Senior Staff Club entitled: 2019 elections: A post mortem.

Though, he did not mention which of the politicians, he added that the greatest joy was when the winner was declared.

Agboke said: “If you tell them (INEC staff) it is only those that are foolish among them, that will be hobnobbing with them, visiting them, running after them. As a REC, I am the king in my own right. One or few of them made an attempt to bring a very huge amount of money but I looked at them and said I am contented with what I have.”

Vowing that INECwould defends its decisions in court, he hinted that over 200 staff of the commission had been dismissed for one reason or the other.

He said: “Between 2015 and last week, over 200 INEC staff were on interdiction. They were not alive, they were not dead. Just last week, they were recalled because their issues were revisited.

“There are some that are still in court and over two hundred plus of them were dismissed. People did not see that the majority of the problems INEC faced were orchestrated by political parties.”

The REC, who spoke alongside Prof Francis Eghokhare, Prof Segun Ajiboye, Prof Bayo Okunade and Dr Aremu disclosed that at the moment, there were 32 election petitions comprising one petition for the governorship, four for senatorial election, 12 House of Reps and 15 House of Assembly petitions.