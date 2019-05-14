2019 NPFL Group B: How Gombe United defeated Ifeanyi Ubah FC 1 – 0

Gombe United Football Club on Monday defeated visiting Ifeanyi Ubah FC of Nnewi 1-0 in a 2018/2019 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Group B fixture.The hosts secured the lone goal in the 13th minute of the Match Day 19 fixture through Adamu Mohammed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that with the victory Gombe United moved to 24 points from 19 matches, ahead of their next match against Nasarawa United FC on Wednesday. At the post-match briefing, coach Ladan Bosso of Gombe United FC praised the visiting team for putting up a good performance, adding that they were determined and young.

Bosso however said Gombe United needed the result more than the visiting team. He said: “We fought better today because we are fighting for survival, while the visiting team are comfortable on the table.

“I was expecting we would go for more goals to close up against Abia Warriors. That was my target. We worked to get the result.” On their next match, Bosso said Nasarawa United were familiar foes, adding that they would put in place good strategies towards winning the match.

On his part, Uche Okagbue, the coach of FC IfeanyiUbah, said the match was a good one for them and he was happy because his boys played well. On the officiating, Okagbue said: “The officiating was a bit fair. But he was quick to point out that it was not in his nature to criticise referees. Okagbue, however, expressed confidence in his team picking the maximum three points against Heartland FC of Owerri on Wednesday.

On his team’s poor away record, he said: “the second round has been very unfair to us. But we are confident we will finish strong.” FC IfeanyiUbah have failed to score in their last five away matches in the league prior to their encounter with Gombe United.

It would be recalled that Gombe United Football Club on Wednesday defeated Doma United FC 2-1 to win the 2019 Gombe State Men’s FA Cup competition. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match played at the Pantami Stadium in Gombe was stopped in the 86th minute.

This was after fans making sport betting threw dangerous objects into the field and made attempts to enter the field of play. Doma United took the lead in the 50th minute through Kabiru Mohammed, before Lukman Muhammad scored an own goal to give Gombe United the equaliser.

Substitute Success Samuel got the winner for Gombe United in the 86th minute. In a post-match briefing, coach Saidu Umar of Doma United who expressed his anger at the outcome of the match said the officiating was poor.

“That is why the supporters reacted the way they did. We are one and so I expected the officiating to have been better. “I want to advise the state Football Association to look into the challenge of officiating so that the best team can win and represent the state well.”

On his part, Ladan Bosso, the Technical Adviser of Gombe United, said he was impressed with the display from both teams. He observed that they would be worthy state representatives if properly assisted by the state government.

On the officiating, Bosso said: “The referees are not too exceptional that they can’t make mistakes. So, if there is a mistake, we should be able to understand with them. “As far as I am concerned, the officiating was fair.”

NAN reports that Doma United FC had won the competition in 2017 and 2018 by beating Yarmalight FC and Gombe United respectively.

