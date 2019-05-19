2019 Hajj : Nasarawa pilgrims to pay N1.5m as fare

LAFIA – THE Nasarawa state Muslims pilgrims welfare Board has approved the sum of over N1.539m (One million, five hundred and thirty nine thousand, six hundred and five naira, ten kobo.) as fare for this year’s hajj pilgrims in the state.

According to the Pilgrims Welfare Board Public Relations Officer, Abdul-razaq Muhammad in a statement made available to newsmen in Lafia Saturday, all prospective Pilgrims from the state will receive flat rate of $800 as BTA as fixed by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

He said the announcement of the final hajj fare followed the approval by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria and the Nasarawa State Governor Umaru Tanko Almakura.

The statement further urged intending Pilgrims from the state to ensure due process in the payment of their hajj Fare to avoid fraud adding that the increase in the fare above that of last year is due to an increase in the cost of services in Saudi Arabia, exchange rate of naira to a dollar

The PRO who reaffirmed the determination of the board to do all within its powers to provide befitting services to those performing this year’s hajj also stressed that the staff of the board have been trained on how to handle hajj affairs considering its importance to the Muslim.

Meanwhile, the e Executive Secretary, Nasarawa State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board Mallam Idris Ahmad Almakura called on intending Pilgrims to complete their hajj fare on time to enable the board complete its preparation.