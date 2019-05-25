2019 Elections: Aboderin praises women, youths for Buhari’s victory

…as Campaign team form structures

‎The Director Contact and Mobilization, Women and Youth Presidential Campaign Team for the 2019 general elections, Dr Wole Aboderin has said women and Youths across the country contributed greatly to the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the poll.

Aboderin said the role of women and youth in the victory of All Progressive Congress APC in 2019 Elections cannot be overemphasized.

” I make bold to commend and applaud the women and youth who contributed to the victory of our party in the just concluded elections.

The women and youth played crucial roles in the build-up to the victory of APC in the 2019 Elections. They contributed in strategic thoughts, media and rural outreach, contact and mobilization which contributed greatly to the success of the party’s campaign in 2019.”‎

‎

The women and Youth Presidential Campaign team is an initiative of the wife of the president, Dr Aishia Buhari.‎

Aboderin stressed that the PMB Women and Youth campaign team is transforming into a structure across the states to promote President Buhari legacies beyond 2023.

“The Women and Youth Presidential Campaign structure is well replicated across the states of the Federation, with pragmatic leadership that championed the campaigns for the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari. The State Coordinators of the aforementioned campaign structure are renowned strategists and charismatic leaders whose wealth of knowledge would be useful in entrenching the core of the party in their respective States. It is, therefore, in the interest of our great party that the Women and Youth Presidential Campaign structure across the nation are remodelled as a key structure of the party across the nation.

This structure if maintained would vigorously champion the manifesto of our party as Change agents, build ideas necessary in promoting the nation’s socio-economic fortunes as well as contribute to the social reforms of Mr President.”

[READ ALSO]

‎

According to him, Mr President’s reelection remains an avenue to sustain the fight against corruption and deal with emerging security threats.

He added that Buhari’s second term will give room to implement policies aimed at developing Nigeria’s economy.

He said, “With President Buhari emerging victorious in the just concluded elections, our great nation will surely continue on the path of socioeconomic transformations. Remarkably, we are in no doubt that Mr President will sustain the fight against corruption, deal with emerging security threats decisively and implement policies to develop the nation’s economy.”

According to him, Mr President’s reelection remains an avenue to sustain the fight against corruption and deal with emerging security threats.

He added that Buhari’s second term will give room to implement policies aimed at developing Nigeria’s economy.

He said, “With President Buhari emerging victorious in the just concluded elections, our great nation will surely continue on the path of socioeconomic transformations. Remarkably, we are in no doubt that Mr President will sustain the fight against corruption, deal with emerging security threats decisively and implement policies to develop the nation’s economy.”

‎Aboderin, member of the Youth Activities committee of the 2019 Presidential Inauguration committee also called on the youths to participate in the National Youth Entrepreneurship Empowerment Submit (NYEES).‎

He noted that the NYEES initiative was designed to empower our youths to effectively contribute to the national development agenda. More details about the summit are available on the official website of NYEES -www.nyees.org.ng.

VANGUARD