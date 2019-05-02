2-year-old Jude seeks N5.1m for cancer surgery

By Chioma Obinna

Undoubtedly, the arrival of a new baby in any family brings about joy and celebration. About two years ago, that was the portion of the Tyowases in Benue State when they welcomed their third child, Jude Tyowase.

Every parent is eager to see their children grow up well and healthy with the dream of becoming responsible members of the society. But these parents also feel disappointed and break down if the opposite is the case, especially when it involved complicated ailment.

This is the situation pervading the Tyowases as their son Jude, born two years ago, is battling with one of the dreaded diseases, cancer at a tender age.

According to his mother, Mrs. Francesca Tyowase, Jude was hale and hearty at the time of birth, full of life until six months ago when they noticed a shining substance in the likelihood of a glass in his eyes. Disturbed by the sudden development, instead of taking him to the hospital, his ignorant parents took him to a herbalist, where he was wrongly treated with all manner of concoctions for five months.

At that point, the poor boy’s condition has deteriorated. His head and face swollen up and was in a constant pain. When Jude was not getting any better, a family friend of the parents who pitied the condition the little baby was in decided to take Jude to a private hospital where it was suspected that Jude may be showing signs of cancer of the eye. Medical doctors at the private hospital in Benue advised them to bring the boy to Lagos for proper medical investigations.

“We came to Lagos on the invitation of my husband’s friend. We have also been to AfriGlobal for tests and it was discovered that he has a growing tumour. We paid over N100, 000 for tests. I and my husband are local farmers and cannot afford the cost of the treatment,” Jude’s mother said when she visited Vanguard head office in Lagos last week.

According to a medical report signed by Dr Oluniyi Afolabi made available to Good Health Weekly, Jude has a Bilateral Retinoblastoma, associated scalp, extradural and left sided bone metastases and needs N5.1 million for surgical excision of the tumour.

After series of tests were run on him, the results showed that he has cancer, they were referred to India for further treatment.

In a Proforma invoice issued by Nayati Healthcare & Research PVT, Ltd, India, a Senior Consultant, Department of Neurosurgery, Dr Vikram Singh who noted that Jude’s prognosis was poor said it can be done.

Jude requires urgent surgical treatment to excise the tumour. His medical condition has weighed down the family physically, emotionally and financially. Sadly, his parents are poor and have no meaningful means of livelihood.

Narrating their ordeal, her mother who also has hearing impaired appealed to the bemuse State government, President Mohammed Buhari , corporate organisations, and the kind hearted Nigerians to help save her son.

“I am appealing to philanthropists, Benue State Government, and well-meaning Nigerians to come to urgently come to our aid in raising the sum of N5.1 million. My son is dying in pain,” she said amidst tears.

If you are touched by the plight of Jude Tyowase , please send your donations to Jude Tyowase, 6151111335, Fidelity Bank. Or call 08175185325 and 08085249116.