2-year-old girl kidnapped at MFM rescued, suspects arrested

The Police in Lagos State said on Monday that they had rescued a two-year-old girl kidnapped on March 24 in a Mountain of Fire Ministry, MFM, Church branch at Agege in Lagos.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Bala Elkana, confirmed the arrest on Monday in a statement, saying that two suspects were arrested while attempting to collect a ransom.

Elkana said that at about 8:00 a.m. on Monday, acting on credible intelligence, the Divisional Police Officer, Igando Police Station, CSP Taiwo Kasumu, led his plain clothed surveillance men on the trail of the suspects.

He said the suspects had abducted the baby, one Esther Ojo, two years old, from the MFM Regional Headquarters at Agege on March 24, 2019 at 12:30 p.m.

“The kidnappers, Nwaigbo Magnus and Sixtus Osunwoke Egwim, already demanded a ransom of an undisclosed amount from the parents of the baby and the church.

“The kidnappers continued to change the venue of the collection of the ransom within the Igando axis for over four hours until they were rounded up by the police.

“Upon interrogation, the DPO followed up on available information and the baby was recovered from a hidden den and reunited with the parents, Mr and Mrs Jame Oladipo Ojo, and other well-wishers, all crying for joy,” he said.

The image-maker said the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Zubairu Muazu, directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to investigate and charge the suspects to court.

Vanguard