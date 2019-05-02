2 banks to fund steel plant with $600m in Kaduna

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA—THE Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Abubakar Bwari, yesterday, said two banks would provide $600 million funding for an integrated iron and steel plant being constructed in Kagarko, Kaduna State.

Bwari spoke while presenting a scorecard of his performance during his valedictory speech in Abuja as the first tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari winds up.

According to him the sector had several daunting challenges that bedeviled the progress of its activities before he was appointed Minister, listing the challenges to include insufficient funding; weak institutional capacity of the supervising ministry; limited supporting infrastructure; limited cooperative federalism in sector governance; low productivity; illegal mining and community challenges; weak ease of doing business and perception issues; and protracted litigation on legacy assets.

He said: “Three and a half years ago on November 11, 2015, I assumed office here as Minister, and today my journey here have come to an end. I am very proud of the job we have done here together, and the way you have all pulled your weights to make my tenure such a fruitful one. We have laid a solid foundation for the sector and it is now left for you to build on our successes.

“We have since worked very hard to change this narrative to fulfill our mandate which includes increasing the revenue generated from the sector and its contribution to national GDP; creating jobs for our youth population by broadening the range of opportunities available for them; and promoting sustainable mining practices. Through a robust process of consultation with stakeholders, we were able to produce a Roadmap for the sector that was approved by the Federal Executive Council on August 31, 2016. This document provides strategic direction for solving the issues through initiatives that will last from 2015 – 2025.

“In less than four years, we have been able to record some major achievements, including plugging revenue leakages, increasing sector funding, producing more accurate geoscience data through world class exploration projects, improving job opportunities in the sector while developing the downstream sector, and regulating the sector effectively to make sure standard practices are adhered to.”