15 wounded as touts take over Onitsha Enugu Expressway

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi – There was a total breakdown of law and order Friday at the Niger Bridge Head area of Onitsha near the status of late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, when touts wielding machetes and other dangerous weapons took over the Onitsha Enugu expressway, attacking anybody on sight.



The touts were chanting “No ticket, no peace” “We own Anambra State, and we will continue collecting our levies” “Nobody will stop our work.”

About 15 people sustained various degrees of injury as they run for their lives, while oncoming vehicles and tricycles knocked others down, resulting in different bodily injuries as they tried to escape from the attack of the rampaging machete brandishing touts in the area.

This is even as members of the Executive Friends Drivers Welfare Association, EFDWA, the commercial drivers that ply Onitsha -Asaba routes, engaged in a protest against the extortion of over N4800 from them by illegal revenue collectors and touts that operate at the Niger Bridge Head end of Onitsha Enugu expressway, and touts at the Upper Iweke area of the road.

Some of the placards carried by members of EFDWA, read, “Nelson Enendu what revenue you collecting after the State government banned IGR” We say no to illegal extortion by Nelson Enendu” Governor Obiano listen to the cry of poor innocent drivers” “We are happy to be affiliated with RTEAN”

More details soon