14-yr-old boy stolen 7 years ago found, reunites with parents

The Police in Anambra State has found a child, identified as Mmerichukwu, who was stolen at age seven in 2012, and reunited the now 14-year-old boy with the parents.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the state’s Command, Mr. Haruna Mohammed, yesterday, disclosed that the child was stolen from his biological mother, Mrs Jennifer Azubuike.

He said: “On May 29, at about 06:30a.m., following intelligence report, Police detectives attached to the Command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, arrested one Ifeyinwa Ezename, 50, and Caroline Mbonu, 75.

“The suspects had, in 2012, conspired with one David Nwachukwu, now in prison custody, to steal one Mmerichukwu Okoli, male, seven years old from the biological mother, Azubuike Jennifer.

“Consequently, the stolen child was rescued and reunited with his parents.”

He added that another eight-year-old child, simply identified as Ifeoma, was equally rescued from the suspects, who could not give a satisfactory account of the child.

In another development, Mohammed said the command arrested a one-chance robbery suspect in a commercial tricycle and recovered a fabricated revolver pistol and one live ammunition.

According to him, “on May 28, at about 10:22p.m., Police operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder in conjunction with a patrol team attached to Awada Division, arrested one Stanley Ekegbobe, 31.

“Suspect was intercepted inside a Keke NAPEP during a stop-and-search at Ezeiweka Road by NEPA Junction, Onitsha. On sighting the Police, the suspect took to his heels, but was overpowered and arrested.”

Mohammed said all the suspects would be prosecuted in court after investigations are concluded in the cases.