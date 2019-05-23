120 passengers escape death as fire razes BRT on 3rd Mainland Bridge

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

ABOUT 120 passengers, yesterday morning, escaped death when a Bus Rapid Transit, BRT, bus they were travelling in suddenly went up in flames on Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos.

According to an eyewitness, the blue-coloured BRT bus, fully loaded with passengers, caught fire on motion at about 9a.m. on its way to mainland part of the state from Lagos Island.

Confirming the incident, General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Adeshina Tiamiyu, said the agency received situation report of the fire incident on the Third Mainland Bridge, inward Iyana.

Tiamiyu explained that “on arrival at the scene of the incident, information gathered that a blue BRT bus with an unknown number had an electrical fault, which resulted to it getting completely burnt.”

The incident, it was gathered, led to a traffic gridlock on the bridge before normalcy was restored by security agents.

He said fortunately there was no casualty in the incident.

The fire was later put out by men of Lagos State Fire service from Alausa Station, Ikeja.

It was gathered that some of the passengers sustained minor injuries in the attempt to rush out of the burning bus.