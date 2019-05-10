120 experts brainstorm on resource control at UNN

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—OVER 120 scholars drawn across the world, yesterday, gathered at University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN, to brainstorm on the lingering resource control-induced conflicts with a view to finding a lasting solution.

Experts from Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands and other countries joined other Humboldt scholars in Nigeria to contribute on how to resolve issues of resource control.

Declaring open the four-day conference tagged Nigeria’s Resource War organised by Humboldt Kolleg, the Vice Chancellor of UNN, Professor Benjamin Ozumba disclosed that the country is currently suffering from insecurity which was as a result of the poor management of resource control conflicts.

Professor Ozumba lamented that “resources which should have been deployed into infrastructure, well-funded education, healthcare delivery, employment for the teeming youths have been sunk into rebuilding the devastated society occasioned by the incessant wars over resources.

He commended the organisers for aligning with UNN’s founding fathers and urged participants to come up with a policy.