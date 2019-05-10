10 things you didn’t know about Ulugbekhon Maksumov

The Uzbekistan born self-made entrepreneur and ex-supply chain manager of “GM Korea” for the year (2002-2003). He is the founder of one of UAE leading automotives industry “Inkas Vehicle LLC”.

1.) Ulugbekhon Maksumov was born as Ulugbekhon Yusuphonovich Maksumov in Margilanduring the time of the Soviet Union in 1979, September 9.

2.) In 2008 he established his first company “Gulf Auto Trading FZE” for luxurious cars, armoring and trading.

3.) In 2016 he joined the Russian Business Council for Middle East and Africa.

4.) In 2012 he established Inkas Vehicle LLC in Dubai, UAE.

5.) In 2017, he re-oriented Inkas Group in the construction industry. The company became an official supplier of products of such brands as Reflex, Uponor, Viessman.

6.) In 2015, he was honored by His Highness Sheikh Zayed Bin Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

7.) In 2016 he was honored by the Ambassador of Russian Federation in UAE, Efimov Alexander.

8.) In 2014 he joined the Capital Club, Dubai. He has been an active member till date.

9.) In 2012 was the starting point for “Inkas Vehicles LLC” to start operating as a one-stop-shop for designing and manufacturing armored vehicles for military and law enforcement purposes in and outside UAE.

10.) Maksumov also launched a series of APCs called TITAN, which facilitated the company occupy a niche place in the defence industry as a trusted manufacture of quality armored vehicles with a touch of luxury.