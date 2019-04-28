Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna attacks: We won’t spare anyone found wanting irrespective of status — Buhari

By Bashir Bello

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed that the Federal Government will not spare anyone found wanting in the wanton destruction of lives and property in Zamfara, Katsina and Kaduna States.

Buhari, who condemned banditry in the three states in strong terms, gave a marching order to security chiefs to, within the shortest time possible, route out bandits tertorising parts of Zamfara, Katsina and Kaduna states.

The President spoke through Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, who, accompanied by security heads in the state, visited Yar Santa and Tsamiyar Jino villages in Kankara Local Government to condole with the people over recent terrorist attacks on the communities resulting in the loss of lives and property running into millions of naira.

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, Masari said the situation was unacceptable, assuring that the government was prepared to deal with it.

“We will not hesitate to deal appropriately with anyone found to be connected, or in anyway involved, in the banditry”, the statement quoted the governor as telling his guests.

“Peace and nomalcy must return to the the area, as securing lives and property is the essence of government, and failure to do that is tantamount to shirking the responsibility of the oath of office.

“Be rest assured that government will not abandon you in your hour of need, because we will take the fight to the bandits where ever they may be”.

The President, however, noted that security was the business of everybody, more so that there was no sufficient security personnel to be posted to every part of the country in adequate measure.

“Security and the maintenance of law and order are beyond the capacity of the men and officers of the security agencies. Therefore, there is the need for everyone, especially leaders in the society, to contribute towards ensuring the safety and security of their respective environment” , Buhari said.