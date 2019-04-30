Zainab Aliyu Vs Leah Sharibu: Are Nigerians equal? CAN asks Buhari

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the release of the Nigerian student, Ms Zainab Aliyu, detained by Saudi Arabia government for alleged drug trafficking, the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Northern State chapter, Tuesday commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration and urged him to equally secure the release of Leah Sharibu who has spent months in the Boko Haram captivity.

The 14-year-old Leah Sharibu was kidnapped on February 19, 2018, by Boko Haram terrorists, from her school, Government Girls Science and Technical Secondary School in Dapchi, Bursari local government area of Yobe state.

El-Zakzaky, wife need urgent medical attention abroad – Experts

She was abducted alongside 109 other girls. While most of the girls were released, Sharibu was denied freedom after refusing to renounce her Christian faith for Islam.

She has been in the custody of the terror group despite repeated pledges by President Buhari and the federal government to ensure her freedom.

In view of her unmerited and harsh punishment CAN in a statement obtained by ‘Punch’ opined, “This prompt effort by government is commendable and should be sustained for all and in the future, because this is what we want to see from our leaders in this country.

“But as we rejoice about this development, we are also compelled to ask this important question: Are all Nigerians equal or some are more equal than others?

“We are aware that many innocent citizens of our country have been arrested, some killed and others are still in detention; but we have not heard any directives from Mr. President to his Attorney General to take action about them with this kind of urgency.

“We are aware that many innocent citizens of our country have been arrested, some killed and others are still in detention; but we have not heard any directives from Mr. President to his Attorney General to take action about them with this kind of urgency.

“If we want our citizens to be proud of their government and country, then we need to show equal concern about what happens to everyone in this country.

Atiku Vs Buhari: Legal fireworks as tribunal set to begin

“We cannot also celebrate the release of Zainab and forget Leah Sharibu who did not commit any crime but has been in captivity for over a year now.

“We, therefore, appeal to President Buhari to direct his security agencies to double their efforts and get Leah released and reunited with her parents.

“Leah, too, wants to enjoy the protection of her leaders.”