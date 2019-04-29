Zainab Aliyu : Hajj commission commends NDLEA for uncovering criminals

Abuja – The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has applauded the effort of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in uncovering the drug trafficking circle of notorious criminals planting drugs in innocent travellers’ luggage.



The Head, Public Affairs Division of NAHCON, Hajiya Fatima Usara, lauded the NDLEA in a statement on Monday.

Usara said that the criminal acts of the notorious criminals were implicating innocent travellers in a crime they knew nothing about.

She said that NAHCON and NDLEA would continue to work together to ensure a drug-incident-free Umrah season and 2019 Hajj operation.

“Thankfully, this discovery has given hope for the redemption of Zainab Habibu Aliyu from incarceration, the young lady who pleaded ignorance of a drug baggage tagged in her name.

“Consequently, the commission has ordered its lawyers in Saudi Arabia to complement efforts of the Nigerian mission in the Kingdom in securing Zainab’s release and return to the country,” she stated.

Usara said that NAHCON in collaboration with NDLEA would deploy the necessary staff and technology at Hajj departure centres nationwide to ensure security of pilgrims and their luggage as well as to protect them from any form of abuse under any guise. (NAN)