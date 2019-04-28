Your mobile phone battery sucks! And here is why

All batteries have an expiry date, including your smartphone battery. However, how you use it, charge it and handle it, defines the longevity of the battery before it starts to malfunction. The phone battery, as unconventional as it may sound, is the heartbeat of any smartphone. Some people would rather say software is more important, but of what importance would a smartphone be when you can’t see beyond a dark screen?

Buying a smartphone with a very good OS is one thing; buying a smartphone that lasts you for a longer period of time is another thing.However,a device with a poor battery performance that can only last few hours loses its credibility to even begin with. While a bad battery can either be a factory error or user-caused error, in most cases,we as users are the core problem of why our smartphone battery “sucks” and here is why:

Charging your smartphone overnight

One of the most asked phone battery questions is; can you overcharge your phone? The good news isno, which means charging it overnight so that you can have enough juice to run the day is not necessary. Phone batteries contain a rechargeable lithium-ion (or Li-ion) battery which charges faster than traditional rechargeable batteries. However, according to an article from Cadex’s Battery University Site, culled from TIME, Li-ion does not need to be fully charged as is the case with lead acid and it is better not to fully charge because high voltage stresses the battery. Simply put, overcharging is detrimental to your battery.

Charging While Operating Your Phone

We might all be guilty of this with few of us even knowing the impact this habit has on our phone battery. This increases the internal temperature leading to overheating and shortens the battery life.

Using Knockoff Chargers

It is important that you find a compatible charger, preferably use the original charger for your smartphone as it is also a key factor if you want a long-lasting battery. Some of these chargers can cause software malfunction as they do not include any safety mechanism to protect against fluctuation and over-charging.

Besides adopting healthy phone battery usage and practices such as switching off battery-draining apps and carrying a portable power bank everywhere you go, you can invest that money and time into purchasing a smartphone with long-lasting battery life. I honestly think it’s time you start getting value for every dime spent on a smartphone.

