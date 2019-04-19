You can’t undermine your culture and remain relevant globally — Aare Adams

By Gabriel Olawale

THE Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams has admonished Nigerians both home and in the diaspora to embrace and showcase their culture wherever they find themselves.

Making the appeal at the 2019 edition of Wealth Festival (Odun Aje), in Agege area of Lagos State, Adams warned that abandoning deities and festivals, amount to digging the grave of culture.

He said: “We cannot continue to bury our culture and tradition and remain relevant in the world. It is not possible. It is a fact that we must bring back our culture and identity. Any nation that buries its cultural identity and traditions buries its history and that will be disastrous for us as a people.

“For instance, Rwanda, as small as it is, has shown that planning is not about how big but how well focused and decisive leadership can be. Today, the country has become an investment and tourism hub because the leaders have collectively said they will never allow the poor experience of the past to determine the greater future ahead of them. And true to their words, Rwanda is on the verge of becoming one of the greatest countries in Africa.

“But, here in Nigeria, we are yet to make up our minds. And nobody is asking questions. Have you ever asked why Nigeria has remained so poor amid plenty of human and natural resources?

“We are where we are today because we have abandoned our culture. We are where we are today because we have abandoned our history.

“We can only make meaningful progress as a race if we go back to our roots, and promote what is truly ours. That to me is the bitter truth.”