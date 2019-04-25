Yoruba-Igbo Ties: Oduduwa was never last born to Igbo Prince – Oluwo

By Gbenga Olarinoye, Osogbo

In a bid to put the record straight and lay the controversy over Yoruba-Igbo ties to rest, a first class monarch in Osun state, the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba (Dr.) Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has said the founding father of Yoruba, Oduduwa was never the last born to the Igbos prince as claimed by Ohaneze Indigbo.

Oluwo described the claim as unfounded, false and misleading to the stalwarts of history, beseeching Igbo community to further their research on the adventure of their own Odudunwa rather than demeaning the status of Yoruba rallying point.

A statement by Oluwo’s press secretary, Alli Ibraheem yesterday reads: “Yoruba nation was founded by Oduduwa. Oduduwa brought the first civilization which is the crown.

” Oduduwa demonstrated an unequalled leadership, shrewd, peculiar, unparalleled, unmatched, quintessential and different, served his people and became rallying point for his services to humanity. He gave us the best tradition, so respectful and obedience. Yoruba culture is rich, very beautiful and unblemished emanated from Oduduwa”

“History is rich, necessary and must always be objective because it is a foundation to the future. Worldwide, Yoruba land is the source of every natural crowns. Our crowns are spirit, divinely ordained and sacred. It was brought by Oduduwa. And we owe a duty as his progenitors to defend everything about him”

“The fact that Odudunwa means last born in Igbo language does not made anyone bearing similar name Igbo born. Ours was Oduduwa meaning ” He came out black”.O-He, Dudu-black, Wa-Came .

“Oduduwa was an immortal symbol of merit. Oduduwa was never a subject to anybody in West Africa. Our own Oduduwa was one different from your own Odudunwa meaning last born. We have countless last born in Yoruba called “Abikanhin”. There may be many Odudunwa but only one Oduduwa”

“Oduduwa was the source of every natural crowns worldwide. He has been in existence even before traditional governance was extended to the Igbos. How then can you be a prince to what you preceeded?” Oluwo queried.

Ohaneze Ndigbo had earlier in a countered claim to the Ooni of Ife, Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi that Igbo community originated from Ile-Ife said Oduduwa was the last born of the Igbo progenitor.

According to Ohaneze Ndigbo “Odudunwa (Last born), later called Oduduwa was an Igbo Prince who occupied Ile-Ife, but the Yoruba saw him as a god because he was very powerful and had magical powers. “The Yorubas learnt and spoke Igbo language then and that is the reason for the similarity between Igbo and Yoruba language.”

Oba Akanbi pleaded with Nigerians to focus on unity based history and not discrediting one that may tear our cloth of togetherness. Oluwo vowed to continually protect the rich heritage of Oduduwa.

