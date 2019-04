Nigerian Afropop star, Yemi Alade amd Grammy award-winning American rapper, Rick Ross have released the video for their latest collaboration, ‘Oh My Gosh’ remix.

The song is an upbeat, hiphop- styled take from the original song with Ross lending some bars to the DJ Coublon produced-mix.

The colourful video features Yemi Alade and some vibrant dancers in eccentric Ankara pieces swaying to the music. Some cuts show the two singers cozied up as they vocalise the song.