World Malaria Day: Mouka unveils new insect repellents

By Ephraim Oseji

Mouka Limited has launched a range of insect repellents to commemorate the 2019 World Malaria Day.

The World Malaria Day is commemorated on April 25 annually to sensitize the global population about malaria and its health and economic burdens.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Executive Officer of Mouka, Raymond Murphy, noted that the new Mouka MozziInsect Repellents, was his company’s contribution to global campaign against malaria, saying it will create a protective halo from mosquitoes.

He said: ‘’ Mouka Mozzi provides protection from bedbugs, mould, bacteria spores, spiders, cockroaches and dust mites. With each application, a consumer can enjoy 24 hours protection for up to 3 months which is not possible with insecticides.”

Also speaking at the occasion, the Lagos State Malaria Elimination Programme Manager, Dr. Abimbola Osinowo, representing the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Olajide Idris, said the state government had renewed its commitment to tackling malaria using a multidirectional approach including environmental management and integrated vector control for prevention of malaria, adding that Mouka had taken a step in the right direction with the production of the repellents.

“As you are all aware, malaria is endemic in Lagos State and it poses a major challenge to the state as it impedes human development. It is both a cause and consequence of underdevelopment and remains one of the leading causes of morbidity in the state,” Osinowo said.