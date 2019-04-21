‘Women to wear unique attires for Okowa’s swearing-in’

Ahead of the swearing-in of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State for second term on May 29, the Chief Executive Officer of Menaallure Fashion Home, Mrs. Grace Uredi, says she has been mandated to design attires for women in order to put them in a class of their own during the occasion.

In a statement, on Uredi’s behalf, Chief Jubilant Igelige stated that in African context, cute dressing or looking gorgeous during social, political or religious gatherings is what many women of today are yearning for.

“It’s customarily an acceptable fact that styles and events colourations are determined by the class of occasions. Dress codes are to create perceptions, spice the event and present visual images that will send signals about Deltans being professionals”, Igelige said.

“The swearing-in will be a rainbow assemblage of political titans and bigwigs from all over the country to celebrate the transition. The ceremony will no doubt showcase the mode of dressing for participants, especially feminine gender and youths for reason(s) being that, in every mammoth crowd, the aforementioned substantially constitutes its large proportion”, he added.

He stressed that to satisfy this thirst and put women in a class of nobility, Menaallure Fashion Home has promised to give affordable price to interested women.