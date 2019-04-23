Woman drags step-son to court for erecting bakery on her premises

A 55-year-old woman, Barira Salisu, on Tuesday, dragged her step-son, Jibril Khalid, 32, before a Sharia Court l, sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, for erecting a bakery on her premises.

Salisu, who lives on Kumasi road, Tudun Wada, Kaduna, told the court that her step-son built a bakery in the middle of their family house.

“When Khalid’s father died, his property was shared among his wives and children. I am living with my daughter in my apartment, which was allocated to us.

READ ALSO: Fraud: Court to hear alleged N2.8m case against club chairman

“Khalid’s mother and I live in the same compound, with everybody on her own allocated share. But my step-don erected a bakery in the compound, thereby inconveniencing us.

The defendant, after hearing the complaint against him, said: “I have done nothing wrong.

“I built the bakery in front of my own apartment and also built a fence so that my customers would not disturb her”.

The Judge, Dahiru Lawal, who adjourned the case until April 30, said that the court would explore avenues to settle the matter amicably. (NAN)

VANGUARD