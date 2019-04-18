Wife, son beat husband to death for supporting daughter stealing from mother

By Wole Mosadomi

Niger State Police Command yesterday arrested a 50-year-old housewife and her 25-year-old son for allegedly beating the father, Ali Haruna, to death for shielding his daughter for stealing from their mother.

One of the daughters of the couple was said to have stolen money of her mother, Hafsat and this led to a sharp disagreement between the parents which eventually led to physical combat between them.

The incident occurred on 13 April 2019, behind Shango Primary School Minna, in Chanchaga Local Government area of the State.

The suspects, Hafsat and Babangida Usman of the same address were arrested by a team of policemen attached Chanchaga Division following a tip-off over the incidence.

While the mother was complaining bitterly over the stolen money by her daughter, the father was said to have supported the daughter over the theft and this led to a scuffle between them.

When the son, Usman, heard that his parents were fighting, he rushed to the house and joined his mother to unleash terror on his father and was beaten to coma and eventual death.

The son, Usman in a chat described his father as a terror in the house and had always been disturbing his mother over trivial things that ordinarily shouldn’t have led to any disagreement.

“I always want to protect my mother because he is not safe with my father because of his temperament because almost every day, there must be an issue that would eventually lead to a scuffle.

I never knew that he would die when I descended on him. I was only protecting my mother but unfortunately, he died,” he explained.

“In recent times, my father was fond of protecting my younger sister even when she did anything wrong and one would have expected my father to join hands to discipline her for stealing our mother’s money but instead, he supported her and that was why we descended on him,” the son added.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammad Abubakar, who confirmed the incident said that the suspects had confessed to the crime and will soon be charged to court.

The PPRO explained that the deceased died when being rushed to IBB Specialized hospital after serious injuries had been inflicted on him by the two suspects.