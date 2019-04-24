Why investors are looking at Yaba, Lagos

Yaba is a subcity located on Lagos Mainland. There are several Federal Government Institutions in the area, which include Queen’s College, the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, the Yaba College of Technology, Igbobi College, the University of Lagos, the Federal Science and Technical College, and the Federal College of Education. Yaba has one of the busiest market sites in Lagos, known as Tejuosho Market, Nigeria.

Directly opposite the market known by many Lagosians is the Yaba Psychiatric Hospital known as Yaba Left by many.

Yaba is one of the go-to places for technology renaissance in Africa, with Tech Startups like Hotels.ng, Andela, Cc-Hub and many others impacting the economy ecosystem for good. As the popularity of the region soars, the hotels in Yaba are evolving as well to cater for the upsurge of tourists and business owners and as well as look at the part – upwardly mobile.

In recent times, Yaba market had been the house or major market for almost everyone living around the vicinity. There are various markets located inside the Yaba market, varying from clothe boutiques to sports complex and food items. Due to Lagos’ agenda for a Mega city Lagos, most of the small shops in the Yaba market had been demolished, leaving just the bus park and the market behind the rail road.

Yaba is central in Lagos state and is the core of what makes up Lagos Mainland. It is bounded by other important city centers like Ojuelegba, Mushin and is the gateway to Lagos Island, Victoria Island and the highbrow Lekki.

Mr. Tolu Bawa- Allah, Director at Prindex Properties postulates that Yaba has one of the highest density of middle income earners who work on the island but seek relatively upscale yet affordable residential accommodation on the mainland that is as close as possible to the island.

Another key reason identified by the real estate company Prindex Properties is that the average commute time from Yaba to the island is 46 minutes depending on traffic but this timing still works relatively well compared to other parts of Lagos

Also, Yaba has been identified as the pulse of enlightenment in Lagos state, It boasts of the highest density of Tertiary education institutions and technological renaissance than any state in Nigeria included the prestigious University of Lagos, The Yaba College of Technology, The Queen’s College amongst others

Mr Bawa-Allah further maintained that Yaba is the second only area in Lagos state with relics that still tell the rich stories of the colonial era and Old Lagos. From iconic monuments and buildings such as Jaekel house, the railway headquarters to the strong and enduring colonial style of real estate that still dot the streets of Yaba

