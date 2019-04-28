Why I paid hospital bills of nursing mothers in Ebonyi – Reps member

By Peter Okutu

THE member representing Ishielu and Ezza North federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Anayo Nwonu, weekend paid off the hospital bills of several nursing mothers at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Abakaliki.

These nursing mothers who are from the same constituency with the honourable member had been staying in the hospital for several weeks because of their inability to offset their bills after having a successful delivery.

Addressing newsmen at the premises of the Hospital, Nwonu stated that he believes he was sent by God to be a blessing to his people by providing succour to them at all levels.

“I came to meet with my constituents at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Hospital who were discharged but couldn’t pay their bills. This is what I do annually to alleviate the pains of my people. It is done during seasonal ceremonies like on this Easter holiday.

“We will not leave everything for our Governor. We believe that God sent us to be of help to my people. Your happiness is my happiness. God knows everything. I greet the CMD. We are here to touch lives. Their bills ranging from 20,000 to 100,000 and above. So a total of 1.5 million Naira bill was paid. 5,000 each will be given them for transportation.”

Applauding the House of Representative member for his kind gesture, the Chief Medical Director of the Health Institution, Dr Emeka Onwe Ogah called on well meaning Nigerians including politicians and captains of Industries to emulate the kind gesture of Honourable Nwonu as Nigerians would be better of, if people engage in meaningful ventures geared towards improving the living standards of all and sundry.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Princess Nwosu whose bill of 153,000 was offsetted by the Honourable member thanked God for gesture.