Why I ordered immediate payment of April salary – Shaibu

As workers in Edo State bask in the euphoria of early payment of salaries ahead of the Easter celebrations, Acting Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu has said he ordered the payment to appreciate the people for their support and also ensure that they have a memorable holiday break.



Recall that government workers in the state got alert for their April salary yesterday earlier than the 26th day of the month payday.

Giving more insight into why he ordered the immediate payment of April salary, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu said wanted to appreciate the workers for their hard work and support for the government.

He said, “I am grateful to Edo workers and appreciate the support as well as how hard they work to ensure that the state government realises its policy objectives. That was why I ordered that the salary be paid well ahead of time. I hope that with this gesture, this Easter celebration will be memorable for our workers.”

According to him, “Many civil and public servants in the state were paid yesterday in Edo State because we followed our tradition of ensuring that their welfare takes top priority in our plans. The gesture will ensure that they have enough funds to celebrate with their family and friends. The same applies to political appointees who have also been paid.”

He stressed that the Edo State Government was alive to the yearnings of workers and wants to ensure that workers are proud of their work, noting, “Much as we agree that workers are deserving of their wages, we are also alive to the fact that there is need for them to get some cushion during holiday periods.

Christian faithful commence Easter celebration on Friday, with Good Friday and later on Sunday, when they mark Easter Sunday.