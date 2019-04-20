Why celebrities refuse to speak on burning issues — Omoni Oboli

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

Sultry actress, Omoni Oboli probably never realized what it means to be a celebrity until her industry colleague, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, came under attack for blaming President Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo, for the country’s deplorable state.

According to the actress who is yet to come to terms with critics who attack celebrities for speaking against bad governance, Nigerians make it difficult for celebrities to speak up on issues concerning the well-being of Nigeria and the masses.

“This is something that really bothers me, let’s discuss it. I don’t blame celebs and public figures when they keep quiet about the issues that affect us all, because the backlash is always so much. It makes no sense at all. Let’s be honest, most of these issues affect the common man the most, but they are the ones that will insult your family if you dare speak up”, she said.

“So because someone bought a car or a house, they have no right to talk about the suffering of the masses? Listen, no matter how much money you have in Nigeria today, you are poorer because you are spending more than you should, because the cost of living is higher and the standard of living is very poor! Nigerians, who did this to us”, the actress added.