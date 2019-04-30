What President Buhari appreciates — Official Photographer

The official photographer of President Mohammadu Buhari, Mr Bayo Omoboriowo, on Tuesday gave an insight to what the president appreciates, saying he was someone who demanded diligence, hard-work and consistency.

Omoboriowo gave the insight in an interview with newsmen at the “Business of Photography Conference 2019”, held at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Reports have it that the conference was organised by YD Agency to improve on the business of photography in Nigeria.

It also seeks to proffer solutions to the problems that photograhers face in carrying out their various activities.

The theme of the 2019 conference is “Shaping the Narrative.”

Itsekiri group appeals for completion of Warri-Ode Itsekiri road

Omoboriowo, who has been with the president for four years of his administration, told NAN that though the president was not a man of many words, he appreciated arts and hardwork.

“President Buhari deeply appreciates art. He is not a person of many words or too much into photography but he appreciates excellence.

“President Buhari wants hardwork, diligence and consistency in our work that is his personality, because I have had the opportunity to be with him and know his person,” he said.

Omoboriowo said he had learnt so much working with the president, adding that doggedness at work made him come to limelight.

“It is not the challenge of working in the presidency that matters, but I will rather celebrate the beauty of working with the president because that is the highest level of access one can enjoy in life.

“Working at that peak provides the highest network one can ever build and opportunity to relate at national and international levels.

“When people say it is beautiful to work in the presidency, I say it is beautiful to learn at the feet of Buhari because I have been able to garner precious knowledge and no organisation can provide me such experience.

“To me, no other platforms aside photography can offer such opportunity to have access to that level of information and knowledge, so what oňes has laid his hand to do, it must be with passion and doggedness,” he said.