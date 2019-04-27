What having two kids from two different men taught me — Toyin Lawal

By Ayo Onikoyi

Serial entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani of Tiannah’s Place Empire, once said she can do whatever she wants because no man pays her bills or controls her life but she’s obviously not oblivious of the stigma that comes with being a single mother in a society such as ours.

In a recent epistle posted on her Instagram page the beauty therapist who keeps romancing the sensibilities of many with her rather sensually explicit visuals, gives an insight into the lives of single mothers, being a single mother with two kids from two different men, herself.

“When you are different the world will hate you for no reason; when they don’t understand your life choices or theories they will castigate you and everything you stand for. The women that go through the most in life are single moms , they are blamed for their choice of not being married or in a man’s house. They take care of their kids, day in day out, pushing them to greater heights without uttering any complaints and still let the fathers play their role in the child’s life, they struggle, day in day out, to give the people around them joy and happiness.

When you want to blame a woman for being single or having kids with different men, think twice because it can happen to anybody, either by death or by pain . At times we don’t choose our situations, at times, our situations choose us ,” she writes.

She revealed that she had her first child at 23, having married at 19, possibly implying she never planned to be a single mom until situation spiraled out of her control and bemoaned having lived through an abusive relationship.

“A long time ago, a friend sent me a message which I still have, mocking me that I was in an abusive relationship showing off to me that she had a better husband than me, I took my kids and walked away from the relationship, said nothing to the public and focused on my business and kids. I had my first kid when I was 23 years old, I got married when I was 19years old, there are many things y’all don’t know about me, I have been through hell and back with no complaints or pity party”.