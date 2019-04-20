What happens after you suffer an Injury at work

What happens when you are injured at work?

In the event of an accident, the employer is the most liable. You are entitled to workers compensation and so much more. Therefore you should know the necessary precautions which you should take in case of an injury. Also, if you encounter resistance to your claims, you may need to contact the Millar Law Firm.

In any case, here are the steps you should follow after being injured at work.

Report the injury.

Immediately after you suffer an injury at work, the first and most important thing to do is report it. It is an obvious step, but a lot of workers have failed to report an injury promptly, and this leads to a lot of negative consequences.

In most workplaces, some employers have strict rules in place about reporting work-related injuries. For instance, some rules point out that you will not receive any compensation if you do not report an injury within the first 24 hours. There are occasions when the employer can deny you from seeking the necessary medical attention and benefits.

As an employee, you are required to be given workers compensation by your employer. Therefore if you do not report an injury the Health Insurance carrier will seek to know why the employer did not report the accident. Later you might not get your insurance claim.

Always ensure that you report any injury which occurs. When you are injured it does not matter how little the damage is, because there are occasions when pain or the effects of the injury will happen later.

Once you report it, it’s one worry less. There are occasions when the employer can claim that the accident occurred while you are not at work because you did not report it when it happened. So, if you’re looking for workers compensation, the first step is always to report the accident or injury immediately.

Seek medical attention.

See a doctor as soon as an injury occurs, you should notify the doctor of the cause. If you are seeking medical attention while you are at work, ensure that the doctor notes of all your visits. This is important because it will help you during the insurance claim. If the doctor’s records do not clarify that it is a work-related injury you might not get any compensation.

On other occasions, if you are not satisfied with the workplace doctor, visit a doctor of your choice. Under the worker’s compensation laws, you are entitled to a second opinion. Although, there may be occasions when you have to pay the other doctor with money from your pocket. Therefore, ensure that you always have health insurance to cover such costs.

Provide a written report to your employer.

After the accident, you are required to provide a report about the accident to your employer. That report consists of the date the accident occurred, and a short description of your injury. It will act as evidence that you have faced an injury if you are going to seek compensation.

Moreover, it will serve as legal evidence in the future. You can also provide a written report by interviewing your co-workers who were around when the accident occurred.

File for workers compensation.

You are required by law to enjoy the benefits of workers compensation. The benefits are mandatory, and your employer should be at the forefront of providing you with them. If you aren’t receiving any workers compensation, filing for one is the most logical thing to do.

If you have no cooperation, seek for a workers compensation lawyer.

On most occasions when you are seeking compensation, it can be difficult. Taking legal action may be necessary, especially if the accident is a result of others negligence. Be careful, written statements can be used against you. When in doubt, contact an attorney who can assist you.

In conclusion, be careful when you are at work to avoid any accidents. As an employer, take all the necessary precautions to prevent accidents. Injuries at times may be inevitable, but keeping the working place safe does minimize the chances.