What Easter celebration means to me — Ella Mensah

By ROTIMI AGBANA

Ghanaian actress, Ella Mensah may appear worldly to the public eye, but surprisingly, she is very spiritual at heart.

While sharing her plans for the festive season with Potpourri, the alluring actress revealed what Easter means to her.

“Easter to me is a time to reflect on one’s self as a Christian. It is a time to remember my creator and everything he went through for me. It is a season to be thankful to God, knowing that Jesus came to this world, did all that his Father sent Him to do, offered Himself as a living sacrifice, died for humanity and resurrected on the third day for you and I; meaning that every dead thing in our lives will be resurrected. On that note, I have started my own celebration. I’m presently in Las Vegas for Easter celebrations”, she said.

Speaking further, the single mother of one, hinted on her plans for the rest of 2019. “I have a lot of plans this year but most of them are personal, I won’t let them out at the moment. However, when it comes to work, I’m getting ready to produce my own movies, set up my foundation, Oldies Home”, she noted.