We’re back to NADECO days- Bucknor-Akerele

Senator Kofoworola Louisa Bucknor-Akerele will be 80 tomorrow, having been born on April 30, 1939. The journalist, lawyer, politician, botched Third Republic senator, and former deputy governor of Lagos, played a crucial role in the battle to return Nigeria to the democratic path in 1999 through the National Democratic Coalition, NADECO. In this interview at her Ikoyi, Lagos home, the octogenarian, who is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, spoke on the state of the nation and lamented that Nigeria is back to the NADECO days. She also spoke on why the PDP lost the governorship election in Lagos, why cost of running the National Assembly should be cut down and the legislature made part-time among others. Excerpts:

By Clifford Ndujihe, Acting Political Editor

On why the PDP lost the Lagos governorship election

Well, we thought we should have got it this time around but Jimi Agbaje did not relate with the party. And then he was on his own. I think that was what happened and we lost.

The loss seems to be creating more crisis in Lagos PDP…

There is no crisis in the party.

What about chairmanship crisis?

There is no chairmanship crisis; we have one chap (Segun Adewale) who was previously a member of our party, he left, went to his state, which is Ekiti to contest governorship election. He failed and now, mysteriously, he is coming back to say he is the chairman of the party. I don’t know whether he is all right.

What are the elders doing about that?

We have brought the police to clear the boys he put in the party’s secretariat and we are fully back in control of the party.

What is your assessment of the 2019 general elections?

I am really disappointed in the last election because there was gross intimidation of voters, open buying of votes, election was rigged in many places, figures were just written and handed over to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to announce as results.

Where did this happen? Is it in all the states?

In virtually all the states especially in Lagos. I had the experience because I was on the field. It was open. In my ward, there was a car that was brought with money and people were going to take money openly and the security agents stood by and watched.

Which ward was that?

Ward H2 in Victoria Island.

What is your advice to INEC to ensure better polls in future?

I think this INEC should be dissolved and sent packing. So, I can’t give them any advice. They claimed they were using card readers so that people could not vote more than once but people were voting more than once.

On the high number of petitions, 776, filed in 2019, the second highest since 1999 after the 1,290 petitions that were filed after the 2007 polls

It goes to show what happened during the elections. If the elections were free and fair there won’t be petitions.

Her take on the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s petition against President Muhammadu Buhari at the tribunal

It is an excellent petition. I just pray that the judges will have the courage to do the right thing.

What is the right thing?

The right thing is to pronounce Atiku Abubakar the winner of the election. It is obvious that he won that election but the election was rigged.

Her take on the All Progressives Congress, APC’s claim at the tribunal that Atiku Abubakar is not a Nigerian

That is utterly ridiculous. How can a man who is not a Nigerian join the Customs Service, rise to the highest rank in that service, contest for the presidency several times, and became vice president of the country and it is now they discovered he is not a Nigerian.

In any case, I think in his reply to that he has given them the relevant answer. The APC likes to play to the gallery and this is one of their gambits.

On comments that the 2019 polls were militarised

yes, it was militarised because it was done in my ward also. The soldiers came, obviously, to intimidate people and some of us faced up to them and didn’t allow them to get away with it.

How can we end militarisation of elections?

The military should not be involved in our elections at all. Their job is to ensure the integrity of the country and not to be involved in election.

On the APC adoption of Senator Ahmad Lawan as Senate President and Mr Femi Gbajabiamila as Speaker of the Ninth National Assembly

I don’t know whether their rules have changed since I was in the Senate but normally, the National Assembly chooses its own leaders and that is done by all the concerned parties in the National Assembly. It is not the party that dictates who should be their leaders.

Could you recall some of the good things the Third National Assembly you belonged to did in 1993?

We stood firm on June 12 election and some of us gathered ourselves and tabled a resolution asking that the results be announced and Chief M.K.O Abiola declared the winner. Some of us were arrested as a result of that as you are well aware.

What is your take on President Bhari’s recognition of June 12 as Democracy Day?

Have they declared Abiola as the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election? Recognising June 12 as democracy day is a different thing. What they should do is to announce the result and apologise to the country for the annulment.

On the exchanges among Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senate President Bukola Saraki and House of Representatives Speaker, Yakubu Dogara on allegations that the Eight National Assembly hampered President Buhari’s projects and plans for the country

I don’t see how they hampered the progress of the President’s administration. I think the President Buhari hampered his own progress by not delivering his promises to the people.

Tinubu accused them of delaying and padding budgets

He should prove where and how they padded budgets. He should not make allegations without proof.

Really, can the National Assembly pad budgets?

I don’t think so.

As a lawyer, what is your take on the Justice Walter Onnoghen’s saga?

It was obvious that some elements wanted Justice Onnoghen out of the way. So far, they seem to have succeeded although Justice Onnoghen has appealed and we await the result of his appeal. Not only that, the person who was sentencing Onnoghen has accusations to answer. I don’t see how a man who is being accused of corruption is sitting in judgement against another man.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has cleared him…

I am not aware of that.

So far, how would you assess the performance of President Buhari?

Dismal. Absolutely dismal. Personally, I would have thought that having done one term, especially with his health issues, he would quietly retire and allow another healthier and more dynamic person run for the presidency but he is there.

You think he has not performed in tacking insecurity?

Certainly not, giving the way people are being killed every day. They said they had defeated Boko Haram but there is bombing all the time, there is kidnapping, which we did not have before. The security issue has deteriorated considerably.

What about the economy?

We all know that the economy is in doldrums. Go and look at all the industrial estates and see the number of factories that have closed.

What about the war against corruption?

I don’t think he has done well in the war against corruption. I think it is war against the PDP. That is how I see it. Why is it that you are fighting war against corruption and people who are obviously corrupt are part of your administration? So, who are you deceiving? Who is fooling who?

What is your advice to President Buhari on his new cabinet?

I will not give any advice to the APC

Why?

Because I don’t believe that legitimately they won the election.

On the WAEC certificate issue around Senator Ademola Adeleke, the PDP governorship candidate, who the tribunal declared as the winner of the Osun State governorship election

I don’t know what the issues around it are. The WAEC has come out to show that he has their certificate. As usual, it is the APC that does not want to accept defeat.

Do you think Adeleke and PDP will make it at the end of the day?

Yes, by the grace of God he will make it.

How would you assess Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s performance in Lagos?

He performed in certain respects and poorly in others.

He did well in maintaining some roads. As for anything else, I don’t think he has done well. Look at the state of our hospitals, and state of our schools, they leave much to be desired.

So, do you think the APC leaders in Lagos were right in denying him second term?

I would not say that it was because he did not perform because I don’t know which APC leader performed well in Lagos State. Babatunde Fashola was there, he planted flowers. Ambode did his little bit, at least he cleared Oshodi of the mess that was there and built a few roads.

Based on these, don’t you think it is a matter of regret that the PDP did not take advantage of the flaws to win the governorship election?

I think the full blame has to go to the candidate because he was a let down. He let the party down. Otherwise, we should have captured Lagos State because the people of Lagos were fed up with the APC government.

Going forward, what is the PDP doing to ensure this does not recur?

There was a lot interference in the choice of a candidate from the national level. What we in Lagos State are saying to the national level is leave us alone.

You played a prominent role in NADECO to return the country to civil rule. Giving the way things are in the country, do you agree with comments that we are almost back to the NADECO days?

It is not that we are almost back to the NADECO days, we are right back to the NADECO days. It is unfortunate because thinking of the sacrifices of which some of us lost their lives and yet we are back to square one.

How can we get out of this?

I am sorry to say so, Nigerians are very docile. That is the problem. I don’t believe in violence, I believe in peaceful demonstrations. I believe that by now we should be demonstrating and asking for our rights but we seem to have been cowed into silence.

How can we get the people to act?

It is for the people themselves to fight for their rights. If they are not ready to fight for their rights they will always be trampled over by as Fela put it vagabonds in power or military.

On calls for restructuring

I support restructuring. I don’t believe we can carry on with this present unitary structure. If you look back when we gained independence, there was real progress in all parts of the country but now there is no progress. When they say we are going to the next level, I say the next level is going down, not up.

How do you think the country should be restructured?

In a restructured Nigeria, the states should have more powers. I was part of the constitutional conference. We made far-reaching recommendations. Those recommendations should be implemented. Part of the problems we are having with the herdsmen, insecurity, etc,will be solved if the country is restructured.

Do you think the current National Assembly has performed?

I think they have, they have passed a lot of bills. They performed their role as a supervisory body and they did not allow themselves to be bullied by the executive.

On comments that the cost of running the National Assembly is huge

I agree with that. The running cost is on a very high side. When we were in the Senate, what we were paid was level 17.

So, you support cutting down the cost of running the National Assembly?

Yes, I think the cost should be cut down. Again, when you watch the sitting of the National Assembly on television, most of them are not there. When we were in the National Assembly, we were there every day. I think it should be made part time rather than treated as a full time occupation because those who are there now are not treating it as a full time occupation.

What is the way forward for Nigeria?

Nigerians have to learn to fight for their right. Until they do that we will constantly be trampled upon by all sorts of dubious people who because they have money or have connections become our leaders.