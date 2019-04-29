We’ll sustain safety policies in workplaces, says Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said his administration will sustain ongoing reforms which prioritize occupational safety and health in workplaces as part of efforts to groom a highly-motivated workforce.

The governor stated this in commemoration of the World Day for Safety and Health at Work, celebrated on April 28 each year, by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to promote safe, healthy and decent work across the globe.

“My administration will not relent in implementing reforms in the Edo State civil service through world-class training for workers, revamp of their work environment as well as timely payment of salary and other benefits. All these bode well for their health at work, which ensures that they deliver on their responsibilities.

“One of the more prominent examples of this is the adoption of safety work ethics at construction sites, especially by the Edo Government Sponsored States Employment and Expenditure for Results (SEEFOR)- PLUS projects across the state,” he said.

Obaseki noted that world-class training for civil servants in the state provide the opportunity for workers to improve their knowledge on how to cultivate healthy work culture and work-life balance.

The governor added, “As more government offices are revamped, we are putting facilities and other mechanisms in place to prevent accidents at workplaces and encourage civil servants to adhere to safety measures.”

Obaseki tasked contractors and other employers of labour to ensure safety rules are adhered to at construction and project sites as well as other workplaces across the state.

According to ILO, “The World Day for Safety and Health at Work is an annual international campaign to promote safe, healthy and decent work. It is held on 28 April and has been observed by the International Labour Organization (ILO) since 2003.

“The world day this year attempts to take stock of a 100 years of work in improving occupational safety and health and looks to the future for continuing these efforts through major changes such as technology, demographics, sustainable development including climate change and changes in work organisation.”