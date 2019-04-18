We’ll not fail Nigerians, President Buhari assures Bill Gates

.As Bill Gates congratulates him on election victory

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured billionaire and philanthropist, Mr Bill Gates, that his government will not fail Nigerians.

President Buhari also commended Bill Gates for his consistency and generous support to public cause across the globe.

During a telephone call between both leaders, Bill Gates congratulated President Buhari on his reelection victory, stating that he is happy to be associated with the corruption-fighting president, according to a statement signed by Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), Garba Shehu.

Bill Gates also restated his commitment to the success of the administration as well as the progress, prosperity, and well-being of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He expressed willingness to do more for the country.

President Buhari also reiterated his opinion that Mr Bill Gates’ wealth has benefited Nigeria’s development, and expressed appreciation for the call. “I am very happy the way your projects have touched the lives of the average Nigerian. The people of this country have given their verdict. This verdict says we have to work hard to meet their expectations. God willing, we will not fail, ” the President said.