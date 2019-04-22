We’ll organise cultural festival – Okowa

.Attends Anioma Cultural Festival

DELTA State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has asked the Ministry of Culture and Tourism to partner with the Organisation For The Advancement of Anioma Culture (OFAAC) to organise a state-wide cultural festival.

Speaking at the 16th Anioma Cultural Festival organised by OFAAC in Asaba on Monday the Governor observed that cultural fiesta boost the unity of a people and promote their culture.

“This kind of cultural festival breeds peace among our people, unite them and rekindle our traditional practices,” he said, adding, “it provides an opportunity for our children the opportunity to understand our custom, culture, and traditions.”

He continued, “we will work with OFAAC this year to put up a cultural festival that will involve the entire state working with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.”

Governor Okowa commended OFAAC for its consistency in organizing the cultural event and used the occasion to thank Deltans for their support for him and his Deputy, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro which manifested in the last general elections.

While assuring that his administration will work harder within the next four years to meet the yearnings and aspirations of Deltans, Governor Okowa reiterated that cultural festivals provide boost the unity of the people.

Earlier in a welcome address, the President of OFAAC, Arc. Kester Ifeadi had congratulated Governor Okowa for his electoral victory assuring that OFAAC “will continue to support the building of bridges across the state especially through the recognition and celebration of our rich cultural heritage; this is the sixteenth edition and it is our determination to continue the celebration of the yearly festival.”

Vanguard