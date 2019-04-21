‘We are the first in Ikaleland’ – Adesayo, Ondo monarch

• says history distorted, claims his town earliest to be founded in area

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A book on the history of Ajagba Kingdom (Ahaba Dynasty) in Irele council area and the Ikale nation to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the ascension to the throne of Oba Thomas Oluwole Adesayo has been launched.

Adesayo, speaking at the launch, said that only traditional rulers can give accurate history of their communities.

“I am persuaded that the correct history of a place will be a source of inspiration to the people and indeed future leaders of the area. They will know the reasons some things are done in some peculiar ways.”

The monarch noted that there are conflicting stories on the source of many Yoruba kingdoms, especially of the Ikale of Ondo South.

According to him, the book was a child of necessity that made it imperative for him, despite his busy schedule, to correct some errors about Ajagba Kingdom.

The royal father said, “Many historians in the past had distorted the original history of the kingdom”.

He therefore noted that the 14 chapters and 56 pages’ book was written to tell the real story of his community.

“The (hi)story of Ajagba Kingdom has been seriously distorted by some writers and even some motivational speakers, notably within the context of Ikaleland”, the monarch stated.

“There have been some publications, which have threatened to distort the organic history of the people, of many origins.

“This book is therefore intended to straighten some records, in this regard. It will seek to serve as a profound treatise on the people that occupy a landscape called Ajagba.”

Adesayo emphasized that Ajagba is the first settlement in Ikale nation, saying, “The kingdom is the first in Ikale nation and so the monarch was the first.

“The kingdom was founded in the 14th century while others were founded in the 15th and 16th centuries respectively.”

The book reviewer, Prof. Igbekele Ajibefun, who is also the Vice Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA), said the written form would prevent the problems of communication gap peculiar to oral history that has distorted several historical facts in many kingdoms.