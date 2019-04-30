WDI offers comprehensive medical care in Lagos community

By Gabriel Olawale

Westfield Development Initiative, WDI has provided free medical care to residence of Aboru in Alimosho Local Government as part of activities to commemorate this year World Malaria Day. The exercise which availed the community members opportunity to check their blood pressure, sugar level, eye test, HIV/AIDS, malaria test, weight, height and BMI checks along with pharmacy service, distribution of Long Lasting Insecticide Treated Nets had over 3,000 people in attendance.

Speaking during the health talk section, Executive Director, WDI, Omobola Lana said that they envisage a society free of malaria and that inform their decision to communicate the message of prevention and appropriate treatment seeking behaviour.

“Malaria is preventable and treatable and WDI outreaches aim to put more LLINs in homes, communicate the message of prevention and appropriate treatment seeking behaviour, and hopefully, improve preventive practices and reduce incidences of malaria in Alimosho.

“WDI is a not-for-profit organization that seeks to improve the quality of life of Nigerians by eliminating conditions and diseases (such as malaria) that hamper economic advancement.

Corroborating her views, WDI Program Coordinator, Foyin Faniyi said that the outreach mark the 6th edition and the whole idea was to create Nigeria without malaria, driven by healthy, productive people, families and communities.

Faniyi explained that WHO, revealed that after many decades of steady advances in fighting malaria, progress has levelled off with no significant gains made in reducing malaria in the period 2015-2017’.

“The 2019 World Malaria Day theme – ‘Zero malaria starts with me’ – aims to keep malaria high on the political agenda, mobilize additional resources and empower communities to take ownership of malaria prevention and care.