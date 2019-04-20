War against Banditry: Troops Kill 7 bandits, lose soldier; arrest 3 suspects

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

THE Nigerian Army said on Friday that its troops of Operations Sharan Daji and Harbin Kunama 111 in conjunction with Special Forces of the Nigerian Airforce, have dealt a serious blow on bandits activities in the North West, killing seven armed bandits, losing a soldier and arresting three of them.

In an update on the operations, Major CK Abiade, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations said “In continuation of the ongoing Operations Sharan Daji and Harbin Kunama 111, troops recorded another significant achievement Thursday, the 18th of April 2019.

“The troops in conjunction with the Nigerian Army Deep Blue Special Forces, NAF Air Component and Vigilantes while on clearance operation to Aljumima Fulani and Ketere villages in Zamfara State had a fierce encounter with large number of well armed bandits. “Due to superior fire power of the troops, they were able to compel the bandits to flee and abandoned their camps which were set ablaze by the gallant troops.

“During the encounter, Seven (7) of the bandits were neutralized, while some escaped with possible gunshot wounds.

“Unfortunately, one soldier had paid the supreme sacrifice, six soldiers and a vigilante were wounded.

“The following Items were recovered from the bandits: 934 units 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition, 1 AK 47 Rifle, 1 Chain used by bandits against kidnapped victims and 7 Motorcycles.“

“Similarly, troops on patrol to Kara Market of Shinkafi Local Government Area of Sokoto State arrested a suspected informant who in turn led to the arrest of three other suspects.

“Those arrested are: Lawali Denden, Salisu Na-mansu and Kabiru Kamarawa from Kamarawa village of Shinkafi axis and Mohammed Sani from Indiri village. “Suspects have been handed over to appropriate security agency for further interrogation and possible prosecution.

“The Force Commander Maj Gen Hakeem Oladapo Otiki has commiserated with the family of the late soldier and prayed that his sacrifice will not be in vain.

“He reiterated the resolve of troops to tackling the menace of armed banditry and other forms of criminality in Zamfara and its contiguous States of Kebbi, Katsina and Sokoto.”