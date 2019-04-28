Breaking News
Historic Video: Moment Gowon knew his govt had been toppled

Idowu Bankole

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Saturday, shared a video of when Nigeria’s former military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon was informed that his government had been toppled by late General Murtala Muhammed.

General Gowon,Murtala

The video was shared online via APC’S verified diaspora twitter handle @APCUKingdom, the video revealed while the erstwhile head of state was in a conference with other African leaders, totally unaware of the event that had gone down in his country.

Gowon was at the Organisation of African Unity conference (OAU) in Uganda, in July 1975, when he was informed that General Murtala Muhammed had toppled his government.

VANGUARD


