Valedictory session, cabinet dissolution not same day – Lai Mohammed

On 7:02 pmIn News by Urowayino WaramiComments

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has clarified that the valedictory session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to be held on May 22, does not mean that the cabinet will be dissolved on the same day.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, the minister said it is the prerogative of President Muhammadu Buhari to dissolve the cabinet anytime he chooses.
Mrs. Winifred E. Oyo-Ita Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, Boss Mustapha SGF, His Excellency Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN as His Excellency President Mohammadu Buhari GCFR presides over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting, Council Chambers State House Abuja. Wed. 13 March 2019

The statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Minister, Mr Segun Adeyemi, clarified the minister’s earlier statement to State House correspondents after Thursday’s FEC meeting in Abuja.

‘’It is inaccurate to extrapolate from my statement – that the FEC valedictory session will hold on 22 May – to say that the President will dissolve the cabinet on the same day.

“They do not mean the same thing,” he said.


