US-based group, ROZE to perform new single ‘Patience’ at AY Live show Easter Sunday

They may not be top acts just yet but the Nigerian US-based singing duo and brothers, Eghosa Rodney Agbonayinma, aka ‘Row’ and Osazuwa Michael Agbonayinma, aka ‘Zuwa’ of the group known as ROZE have the trappings of the genuine article. They first stormed Nigeria in January of 2018 with a banging, lyrically rich love single ‘A Whole Night ‘ which was widely accepted. They are back in the country again for the video shoot of their new single ‘Patience’ which will for the first time be performed at the AY Live show coming up at the Eko Hotel and Suites on Sunday, April 21, 2019.

‘’ Yeah, we are back in the country to perform at the AY Live show coming up on Sunday, April 21st at the Eko Hotel and Suites. We are really excited about that. We will be performing our new track titled ‘Patience’, produced by Gospelondabeat and we will be working on the video for the track as well.,’ the duo chorused in a chat with Showtime Bonus.

Born to popular politician and music lover, Ho. E.J. Agbonayinma ROZE, who have never stuck to any particular genre of music because they believe it would limit their horizon, explain what their new single ‘Patience’ is all about.

‘ Patience is a dance hall fused with melodic rhythm. The single was made in less than 6 hours after the beat to the track was shown to ROZE by GospelOnDeBeat. Several beats were show to ROZE by Gospel. But when he got on the beat used in the track ‘Patience’, it caught the attention of ROZE. ROZE recorded their vocals and the rest of the magic was done by gospel,’ they opined.

ROZE first appeared in 2014 while working on a test project, titled ‘Time to Party,’ which was never released. However, they later reappeared in 2016, being introduced to producer, Mekoyo, who has produced for artist such as Style Plus. Their discograhy includes songs like Too Much, All These Things, The Whole Night, Good things, Impressions, Stranded and Patience.